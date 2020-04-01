Maha dy CM warns stricter measures if lockdown defied

People should learn lessons from COVID-19 victims in the US, Italy and Spain and not venture out of their homes, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Wednesday as he warned of taking stricter measures if citizens continue to roam around on streets despite the lockdown. Pawar's warning came amid reports of blatant violation of the lockdown norms by people from many cities.

He said people stepping out of their homes in large numbers to purchase vegetables and grocery are endangering the very purpose of the measures undertaken by the Central and state governments to check the spread of novel coronavirus. "People should behave and learn lessons from corona (virus) victims in the US, Italy and Spain. They should respect the sacrifices made by doctors, paramedical staff, police and sanitation workers who have risked their lives in fighting corona (virus)," the deputy CM stated.

Appealing to people to stop crowding to purchase vegetables, he said those who behave irresponsibly and defy rules will not be spared. Expressing concern over the rising number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra, Pawar said the people venturing out to purchase vegetables during morning hours in this context endangered the very aim of lockdown.

"(The government) will have to review the current situation and take stricter measures if the people continue to congregate unnecessarily," Pawar said. Maharashtra has till now reported 320 COVID19 positive cases including 12 deaths.

Pawar further said that the fight against corona virus is receiving setback because of the few who are behaving irresponsibly. "But this irresponsible approach will not be tolerated now if the battle against corona virus is to be won," he added.

Pawar also said that the departments like the public health, home, revenue, food and civil supplies, urban, rural and others are working at the war-level in tackling the COVID 19 and also thanked those people who have been staying inside their homes..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

