BJP hits back at Raut, asks him not to indulge in politics

Maharashtra BJP leader Anil Bonde on Wednesday hit back at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for accusing the opposition party of being not serious in tackling the coronavirus crisis. Bonde said it is not time to indulge in politics.

His criticism comes two days after an editorial in Sena mouthpiece- 'Saamana'- slammed the BJP for not donating in the chief minister's relief fund and instead setting up a separate party fund to tackle coronavirus. It had also alleged that the opposition was not serious over the issue. Raut is the executive editor of the Marathi daily.

In a tweet, Bonde, a former state Agriculture Minister said, "You need to take the opposition into confidence while taking decisions. BJP is with Modi government at the Centre and the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state in times of the present crisis." He said even though the state government was working to contain the spread of coronavirus, there was no coordination among its ministers. "Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tells police to keep their lathis oiled, while Uddhav Thackeray tells them to exercise restraint. What should the police do?" he asked.

He was referring to the police action against those found stepping out of homes during the lockdown..

