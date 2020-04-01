Left Menu
Time to fight coronavirus unitedly not for regular criticism: BJP to Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 18:43 IST
The BJP took a dig at the Congress on Wednesday over its criticism of the Union government's decision to reduce interest rates on small savings, saying this is time for putting up a united fight against the coronavirus pandemic and not engaging in routine political bashing. "At a time when there is a need to unitedly take on the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic, the Congress party continues with its regular criticism of the government without acknowledging its efforts for the various segments of the society," BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli told PTI. He was asked about the Congress's attack on the government for reduction in interest rates.

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram earlier slammed the government, saying it had taken a wrong decision based on some "stupid advice". "I know that sometimes government acts on stupid advice, but I am amazed how stupid this advice was. While reducing the interest rate on PPF and small savings may be technically correct, it is absolutely the wrong time to do so," he said on Twitter.

