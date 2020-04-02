Coronavirus: AP govt urges Centre to extend financial aid to overcome crisis

Hinting that the state's revenue has fallen to an abysmal low of Rs 2 crore a day, the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday made a desperate plea to the Centre to extend liberal financial assistance to tide over the "grave crisis" under the impact of COVID-19 and the consequent lockdown. "We are facing a grave financial crisis, so much so that we could not even pay full salaries for the month of March to our officers and employees.

Our revenues have fallen to negligible levels," Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a videoconference on Covid-19 management. "We have promised Rs 1,000 to each BPL family as relief because of the lockdown and we immediately need 1,500 crore for this on April 4," the Chief Minister said.

He urged the central government to extend liberal financial assistance to overcome the pathetic situation and bail out the state. Official sources, who took part in the videoconference, said the Chief Minister also requested that the Centre supply coronavirus testing kits and personal protection equipment in view of the spurt in the number of cases.

Noting that the state recorded 132 coronavirus positive cases so far, the Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister that 111 of them were related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi. Reddy said the patients and suspects were being kept in home isolation and quarantine facilities and provided all necessary medical help.

"We require a lot of PPEs and also test kits. Kindly ensure their supply to AP," the Chief Minister said. He also explained about the door-to-door survey being undertaken in both rural and urban areas to keep a tab on Coronavirus patients and also identify possible carriers.

