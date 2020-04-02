Siddaramaiah objects to K'taka BJP MPs donating to PM Cares fund

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday objected to BJP MPs from Karnataka donating Rs 1 crore from their MP LAD funds and one month salary to PM Cares fund to fight COVID-19, and said instead it is their responsibility to give money to Chief Minister's relief fund for the same purpose. Accusing the BJP-led Central government of betraying Karnataka in its devolution of taxes through 15th Finance Commission and also in distribution of disaster relief funds, the former Chief Minister said by contributing to PM Cares fund, the ruling party MPs from the state want us to beg in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for COVID-19 relief also.

"MP LAD funds are intended towards the development of the constituency. Giving MP LAD funds to PM Care is not just a violation of norms but also an act of betraying people of their own constituency," Siddaramaiah tweeted. "The direction given by @BJP4India President to give Rs 1 Cr from MP LAD & one month salary to PM Care fund is the reflection of his irresponsibleness," he said adding it is more sensible, and also responsibility of Karnataka representatives to give money to CM relief fund.

Several BJP MPs including Union Minister Sadananda Gowda, Pratap Simha among others have announced their one month salary and Rs 1 crore from their MP LAD fund to PM Cares fund to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping through the country. Siddaramaiah who is Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly said, COVID-19 is not limited to one state or region and it has spread across the country, so it is more sensible to use MP LAD funds, through Deputy Commissioners of districts to take measures in their constituency.

"Central govt has already betrayed Karnataka in its devolution of taxes through 15th FC & also in distribution of disaster relief funds. Now @BJP4Karnataka MPs want us to beg again in front of @narendramodi for #Covidrelief which otherwise can be directly spent in Ktaka," he said in another tweet..

