Kremlin denies Putin spoke to Saudi Crown Prince

The Kremlin on Thursday denied President Vladimir Putin spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after US President Donald Trump made the claim on Twitter, and oil prices rocketed

"No, there was no conversation," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax news agency, adding that "so far" there were no plans for such talks after Trump said the Saudi crown prince had spoken to Putin and he expected them to agree on a cut in oil production.

