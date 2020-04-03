Indian citizens support PM Modi's call for Sunday, April 5

The people at large have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for lighting Diyas, candles or switching on flashlights on Sunday, April 5 as a mark of our togetherness in the fight against coronavirus. A resident of New Delhi after listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message told ANI, "We are with the Prime Minister, we will light the Diyas and stay inside our houses. I would also urge other countrymen to do this and not come out unnecessarily during the lockdown period."

"Coming together in this fight is important, but so is maintaining social distancing," he added. Tarun Chugh, an Amritsar resident, who watched the Prime Minister's address with his family at his home said that it was unique and refreshing that the country's leader was coming up with such ideas and added that Modi had emerged as a global leader during this crisis.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modiji is the hero of 130 crore Indians and is emerging as a global leader during this crisis. It is great that when nine days of the lockdown period are over he has himself addressed us and asked us to show our togetherness and express our gratitude to the people who are working during this difficult phase. The whole of India is with Narendra Modi and we are confident that we will win this fight against coronavirus," Chugh said. Similarly, people from Uttar Pradesh in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's political stronghold Gorakhpur also expressed happiness with the declaration and said it had their unequivocal support.

"I support the Prime Minister's call because it has been taken keeping our best interests in mind and we should play our part in the event on Sunday," Anisha, a Gorakhpur resident said. The Prime Minister has urged the people to gather together for a unique exercise on April 5 at 9 pm to show that they are together in the fight against coronavirus.

"On this Sunday, April 5, we will challenge the darkness of coronavirus threat together. On April 5, at 9 pm, I need your 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your houses and light a Diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at your doors, or balcony," Modi said. "I have one more prayer for all of you, nobody has to gather at any place during this event. Everyone will light a Diya only at their doors, windows or balconies. The Laxman Rekha of social distancing must be followed," Modi said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had said that 130 crore Indians are together in this fight against coronavirus and praised the countrymen for following the lockdown. (ANI)

