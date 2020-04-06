COVID-19: CPI(M) slams Centre for suspending MPLAD scheme

Instead of suspending the MPLAD scheme, the Centre should scrap the Central Vista plan and transfer all funds from electoral bonds to tackle the coronavirus crisis, the CPI(M) said on Monday. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said by suspending the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADs), the government has taken away expenditure which would have addressed the unique requirements of an area. "This govt has been fudging data & had pushed economy steeply downhill even before #COVID19. Transfer of money to Consolidated Fund of India, instead of being directed towards fighting COVID19, shows that it is a measure to deal with the economic destruction caused in last 6 years," Yechury said in a tweet. "There is enough evidence that #COVID19 is best fought at the state and local level. By suspending MPLADS, govt is taking away expenditure which would have attended to unique requirements of an area. This centralisation goes against federalism, development, will weaken our fight," he said.

The government on Monday decided to suspend MPLADs for two years and transfer the money into the government's consolidated fund. The money under MPLADS is around Rs 7900 crore for two years: 2020-21 and 2021-22 He accused the government of wasting public money on statues and "extravagant personal publicity campaigns and events". "It neglected healthcare over past 6 years. Coupled with its economic mismanagement, this has led us to this massive crisis where the govt is adopting such measures," he said.

"If there's no money with the govt, why doesn't it abandon the Central Vista project in Delhi? Does it deserve a higher priority than lives of lakhs of Indians? BJP has abundant funds from opaque electoral bonds, why isn't it transferring it all to the govt during this crisis?" he asked. The Rs-20,000 crore Central Vista project is aimed at revamping the national capital's power corridor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.