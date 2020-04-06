Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: CPI(M) slams Centre for suspending MPLAD scheme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:01 IST
COVID-19: CPI(M) slams Centre for suspending MPLAD scheme

Instead of suspending the MPLAD scheme, the Centre should scrap the Central Vista plan and transfer all funds from electoral bonds to tackle the coronavirus crisis, the CPI(M) said on Monday. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said by suspending the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADs), the government has taken away expenditure which would have addressed the unique requirements of an area. "This govt has been fudging data & had pushed economy steeply downhill even before #COVID19. Transfer of money to Consolidated Fund of India, instead of being directed towards fighting COVID19, shows that it is a measure to deal with the economic destruction caused in last 6 years," Yechury said in a tweet. "There is enough evidence that #COVID19 is best fought at the state and local level. By suspending MPLADS, govt is taking away expenditure which would have attended to unique requirements of an area. This centralisation goes against federalism, development, will weaken our fight," he said.

The government on Monday decided to suspend MPLADs for two years and transfer the money into the government's consolidated fund. The money under MPLADS is around Rs 7900 crore for two years: 2020-21 and 2021-22 He accused the government of wasting public money on statues and "extravagant personal publicity campaigns and events". "It neglected healthcare over past 6 years. Coupled with its economic mismanagement, this has led us to this massive crisis where the govt is adopting such measures," he said.

"If there's no money with the govt, why doesn't it abandon the Central Vista project in Delhi? Does it deserve a higher priority than lives of lakhs of Indians? BJP has abundant funds from opaque electoral bonds, why isn't it transferring it all to the govt during this crisis?" he asked. The Rs-20,000 crore Central Vista project is aimed at revamping the national capital's power corridor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab govt increases purchase centres to streamline procurement of wheat

Punjab government has increased the number of purchase centers to about 4000 to streamline the procurement of wheat in a staggered manner in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Punjab Food and Supply Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said, Punjab ...

Malta approves bird-hunting season despite coronavirus

Malta said on Monday it would allow hunters to hunt quail from April 10 until the end of the month, despite health authorities urging everyone to stay indoors to stop the spread of the coronavirus.The decision angered environmentalists, who...

Tale of two cities: How virus lockdown has exposed France's class divide

When bestselling French novelist Leila Slimani -- the author of The Perfect Nanny -- admitted that she felt a little like Sleeping Beauty contemplating the coronavirus lockdown from the comfort of her country home, she hit a very raw nerve....

Uber connects out-of-work U.S. ride-hail drivers to delivery, production jobs

Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday its app will list job openings in the delivery, food production and grocery industry that its U.S. drivers can access during a slump in ride-hailing demand due to the coronavirus. Beginning on Monday, dr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020