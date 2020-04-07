Left Menu
World leaders wish UK PM Johnson a quick recovery

PTI | London | Updated: 07-04-2020 04:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 04:02 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's admission to intensive care with coronavirus prompted an outpouring of well-wishes from world leaders on Monday. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen wished Johnson "a speedy and full recovery".

"My thoughts are with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his family this evening," she tweeted. Her reaction was echoed by the EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who is recovering in quarantine after also testing positive.

"Wishing Boris Johnson all the best and a speedy recovery. My thoughts are with you and your family," Barnier tweeted. The best wishes from two of the European Union's top officials underlined the setting aside of political tussling after Johnson took Britain out of the bloc in January.

French President Emmanuel Macron gave his "full support to Boris Johnson, his family and the British people at this difficult time". "I hope he will rapidly overcome this ordeal," tweeted.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had earlier told BFMTV: "I know his strength, I am convinced he will draw from his resources, which are great, the capacity to overcome this ordeal. It's also symbolic of the seriousness of this crisis, which affects everyone." Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tweeted in English that "the Italian people is with the UK in these difficult times. We are one for each other. Get well soon Boris Johnson!" World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was "thinking of my friend Boris Johnson tonight, and sending my and WHO's heartfelt good wishes as he battles the coronavirus." "I know the NHS and its dedicated health workers will be looking after you," he tweeted. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that "on behalf of the Dutch cabinet, I wish Boris Johnson, his family and the British people lots of strength during this difficult time." "I hope to be able to speak to him soon in good health," Rutte tweeted.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said his thoughts are with his friend. "Lots of strength, Boris, and get well soon!" he tweeted. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic wished his "dear friend" a fast recovery. "Hang in there and keep fighting! We, your friends, are with you!" he wrote on Instagram.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama tweeted: "I wish you will soon win this fight and be back to lead with all your passion and strength for your marvellous country. We are all in this together and together we will prevail by no doubt!".

