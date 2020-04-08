Left Menu
Ration, vegetables being provided to needy: Jharkhand FinMin

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:27 IST
Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon on Wednesday said that ration and vegetables are being provided to the needy across the state. Besides the state government's initiatives, the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Relief Vigilant Committee on COVID-19 is also providing relief to the people, Oraon, who heads the committee, said.

Oraon, also the Pradesh Congress Committee president, said a control room has been set up in the party office here to provide assistance to the people in the state as well as to labourers from Jharkhand who are stranded outside the state. "Members of the committee are attending to calls made by the needy and assistance is being provided," a release issued by PCC spokesperson Alok Kumar Dubey said.

Dubey said the Congress and the state government are working together to mitigate the crisis. "Employment generation will be a big challenge after lockdown is lifted. Effective measures will be taken in this regard so that the economy gets back on track," Oraon, who also holds the food and economic affairs portfolio, said.

Meanwhile, the BJP said its workers are distributing foodgrains among the poor as the party's present focus is to ensure that no one remains hungry during the lockdown period. Five kg of rice, one kg of pulses, two kg of potatoes and 500 gm of onions are being distributed to each family, BJP's 'Seva Karya' convener Pradip Verma said.

Members of the party's women wing have made and distributed 1.92 lakh masks among people so far, he added..

