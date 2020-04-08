Don't politicise virus, WHO chief says after Trump blast

"Please don't politicize this virus," pleaded World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday following stinging criticism of the WHO from US President Donald Trump

"Quarantine, politicizing COVID... we shouldn't waste time pointing fingers," he told a virtual briefing in Geneva, adding: "It's like playing with fire... We need to behave."

