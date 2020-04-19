Left Menu
Development News Edition

Genetic variation in immune system may affect COVID-19 severity: Study

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 12:32 IST
Genetic variation in immune system may affect COVID-19 severity: Study

Genetic variability in the human immune system may affect susceptibility to, and severity of disease due to the novel coronavirus, according to a study which may help identify people at higher risk of the disease. The research, published in the Journal of Virology, noted that individual genetic variation may explain differences in the strength of immune responses among COVID-19 patients. According to the researchers, including those from Oregon Health & Science University in the US, certain immune system genes, called human leukocyte antigen genes which are involved in recognising pathogens, vary from person to person.

These variations, they said, can influence how well the immune system recognises a given pathogen. Poor recognition of the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, could cause a person to be more vulnerable to the virus, the study noted. "In particular, understanding how variation in HLA -- a component of the immune system containing multiple genes -- may affect the course of COVID-19 could help identify individuals at higher risk from the disease," the scientists noted in the study.

Based on the study, the scientists said individual HLA and full genotype variability likely influence the capacity to respond to SARS-CoV-2 infection. They noted that certain sets of genes in particular could be associated with more severe infection, as has previously been shown with SARS-CoV. "This is the first study to report global distributions of HLA types and haplotypes with potential epidemiological ramifications in the setting of the current pandemic," the researchers wrote in the study.

"Pairing HLA typing with COVID-19 testing where feasible could improve assessment of viral severity in the population," they said. Following the development of a vaccine against COVID-19, the researchers believe that individuals with high-risk HLA types could be prioritized for vaccination..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Tanishq brings Akshaya Tritiya online this year

Tanishq, the jewellery brand from the house of Tata, on Sunday announced its plans of taking Akshaya Tritiya sales online this year with jewelleries shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The offer is on from April 18 to April 27 on its e- comm...

Coronavirus: McDonald's suspends operations in Singapore after seven employees test positive

Fast food giant McDonalds on Sunday suspended operations in Singapore till May 4 after seven of its employees were detected with coronavirus last week. The suspension decision will include drive-through and delivery services. The American f...

Wuhan virology lab chief denies COVID-19 originated from institute, says virus 'cannot be man made'

A premier Chinese virology laboratory in Wuhan, which is in the eye of the storm for allegedly being the source of the novel coronavirus, has for the first time refuted the charge, including those of US President Donald Trump, that the dead...

UK not thinking of easing virus lockdown measures yet: minister

Britains government is not thinking about easing yet the lockdown enacted almost four weeks ago to help control the coronavirus outbreak, a senior minister said on Sunday.The facts and the advice are clear at the moment that we should not b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020