Left Menu
Development News Edition

New biosensor may quickly detect novel coronavirus, say scientists

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 22-04-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 12:56 IST
New biosensor may quickly detect novel coronavirus, say scientists
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Swiss scientists have developed an optical biosensor that they say can quickly and reliably detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The sensor developed by researchers, including those from ETH Zurich in Switzerland, will not necessarily replace the established laboratory tests but could be used as an alternative method for clinical diagnosis.

More prominently it can be used to measure the virus concentration in the air in real-time. For example, in busy places like train stations or hospitals, the researchers said. Fast and reliable tests for the new coronavirus are urgently needed to bring the pandemic under control as soon as possible, they said.

Most laboratories use a molecular method called a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction, or RT-PCR for short, to detect viruses in respiratory infections. This is well established and can detect even tiny amounts of viruses but at the same time, it can be time-consuming and prone to error.

Jing Wang and his team at the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa) have developed an alternative test method in the form of a biosensor that combines two different effects to detect the virus safely and reliably: an optical and a thermal one. The sensor is based on tiny structures of gold, so-called gold nanoislands, on a glass substrate, the researchers explained.

Artificially produced DNA receptors that match specific RNA sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 are grafted onto the nanoislands, they said. The coronavirus is a so-called RNA virus: Its genome does not consist of a DNA double-strand as in living organisms, but of a single RNA strand.

The receptors on the sensor are therefore the complementary sequences to the virus' unique RNA sequences, which can reliably identify the virus, according to the researchers. The technology the researchers use for detection is called localized surface plasmon resonance (LSPR).

This is an optical phenomenon that occurs in metallic nanostructures: When excited, they modulate the incident light in a specific wavelength range and create a plasmonic near-field around the nanostructure, the researchers explained. When molecules bind to the surface, the local refractive index within the excited plasmonic near-field changes, they noted.

An optical sensor located on the back of the sensor can be used to measure this change and thus determine whether the sample contains the RNA strands in question, the researchers said. To demonstrate how reliably the new sensor detects the current COVID-19 virus, the researchers tested it with a very closely related virus: SARS-CoV, which broke out in 2003 and triggered the SARS pandemic.

The two viruses SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV2 differ only slightly in their RNA. "Tests showed that the sensor can clearly distinguish between the very similar RNA sequences of the two viruses," explained Wang.

The results are ready in a matter of minutes, the researchers said. At the moment, however, the sensor is not yet ready to measure the coronavirus concentration in the air, they said.

A number of developmental steps are still needed to do this for example, a system that draws in the air concentrates the aerosols in it and releases the RNA from the viruses, according to the researchers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Iran's Guards say they launch first military satellite into orbit

Irans Revolutionary Guards Corps said on Wednesday it had successfully launched the countrys first military satellite into orbit, at a time of heightened tensions with the United States over Tehrans nuclear and missile programmes. U.S. offi...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Building consensus for investigationAustralian Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke with leaders of Germany, France, and the United States overnight, seeking support for an internat...

Rahul seeks suggestions from public for economic stimulus package for MSMEs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sought suggestions from the public for an economic stimulus package for micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs hit by the coronavirus lockdown. He said the party has launched a campaign for seeki...

Cricket-Furloughed staff could work at supermarkets, says CA chief

Staff furloughed by Cricket Australia during the coronavirus shutdown could work at supermarkets as part of the boards efforts to find alternative employment for them, Chief Executive Kevin Roberts said on Wednesday. Roberts told Australian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020