Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tackle coronavirus and climate crisis together, says activist Greta Thunberg

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:19 IST
Tackle coronavirus and climate crisis together, says activist Greta Thunberg
Greta Thunberg (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter(@UNFCCC)

People need to tackle both the coronavirus pandemic and the climate crisis together, Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg told an Earth Day event on Wednesday. Thunberg, who shot to fame as a 15-year-old when she started skipping school on Fridays to protest outside Sweden's parliament building over carbon emissions, said that concerted actions to tackle the outbreak of the coronavirus did not mean the climate crisis had gone away.

"Today is Earth Day and that reminds us that climate and the environmental emergency is still ongoing and we need to tackle both the corona pandemic ... at the same time as we tackle climate and environmental emergency because we need to tackle two crises at once," Thunberg said. Taking part in a live-streamed event to mark Earth Day, launched 50 years ago to highlight environmental challenges, Thunberg said the outbreak of the coronavirus meant it was more important than ever to listen to scientists and other experts.

"That goes for all crises, whether its the corona crisis or whether it is the climate crisis which is still ongoing and is not slowing down, even in times like these," she said. Last year was the hottest on record in Europe, extending a run of exceptionally warm years driven by record levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, according to a study released on Earth Day.

Thunberg's school strike sparked a global movement and transformed the now 17-year-old into the equivalent of an environmental rock star. Founder of the Fridays for Future youth movement, Thunberg's impassioned demands for action over the climate has captured the imagination of many young people but irked some world leaders - such as U.S. President Donald Trump - in the process.

Thunberg said in March she had probably had been infected with the coronavirus after traveling to affected countries, though her symptoms were mild and she had not been tested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Nations ease some virus restrictions yet public still wary

Small shops reopened on Wednesday in Berlin as a few nations began easing coronavirus restrictions to restart their economies, but trepidation expressed by some workers and customers indicated a return to normality is still a long way off. ...

J-K police chief expresses concern about Pak using COVID-19 patients as weapon against India

Jammu and Kashmir police chief on Wednesday expressed concern over reports of Pakistan planning to send in coronavirus positive persons to infect people in the Union Territory with the deadly virus. What we have heard is that till now, Paki...

'Fingers crossed it'll work': Britain's Zoom parliament begins

British lawmakers will upend 700 years of history on Wednesday when they question ministers by video link - an unprecedented and largely untested hybrid parliament arrangement forced by the coronavirus outbreak. As Britain endures its fifth...

Warner Bros to release 'Scoob!' straight to on-demand in May

Warner Bros Studio is sending its upcoming animated film Scoob straight to premium on-demand as opposed to waiting for a theatrical release once the coronavirus threat subsides. Based on Hanna-Barbera Productions Scooby-Doo franchise, the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020