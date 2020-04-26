Reuters Science News SummaryReuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 02:28 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. China unveils name of first Mars exploration mission
China's space agency on Friday unveiled the name of its first Mars exploration mission, coinciding with China's annual Space Day and the 50th anniversary of the launch of its first satellite. The Mars mission has been named Tianwen-1, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing the China National Space Administration (CNSA). Before becoming frozen wasteland, Antarctica was home to frogs
When paleontologist Thomas Mörs was peering into a microscope while sorting through tiny 40 million-year-old fossils unearthed on Seymour Island near the tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, he came across quite a surprise - hip and skull bones of a frog. The little amphibian from the Eocene Epoch was a helmeted frog - about 1-1/2 inches (4 cm) long - closely related to five species of helmeted frogs still native to Chile. These frogs get their name from the shape of their heads.
