Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 lockdowns significantly impacting global air quality, studies find

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 12-05-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 15:51 IST
COVID-19 lockdowns significantly impacting global air quality, studies find
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Scientists have found that the levels of two major air pollutants drastically reduced globally since lockdowns began in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a secondary pollutant ground-level ozone has increased in China. Two new studies, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, found that nitrogen dioxide pollution over northern China, Western Europe, and the US decreased by as much as 60 percent in early 2020 as compared to the same time last year.

One of the studies also found that particulate matter pollution particles smaller than 2.5 microns decreased by 35 percent in northern China. Such a significant drop in emissions is unprecedented since air quality monitoring from satellites began in the 1990s, said Jenny Stavrakou, an atmospheric scientist at the Royal Belgian Institute for Space Aeronomy in Brussels, and co-author of one of the research papers.

The researchers noted that improvements in air quality will likely be temporary, but the findings provide a glimpse into what air quality could be like in the future as emissions regulations become more stringent. "Maybe this unintended experiment could be used to understand better the emission regulations. It is some positive news among a very tragic situation," Stavrakou said.

One of the studies, however, found that the drop in nitrogen dioxide pollution has caused an increase in surface ozone levels in China. Although air quality has largely improved in many regions, surface ozone can still be a problem, according to Guy Brasseur, an atmospheric scientist at the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Germany, and lead author of one of the new studies.

"It means that by just reducing the (nitrogen dioxide) and the particles, you won't solve the ozone problem," Brasseur said. Stavrakou and her colleagues used satellite measurements of air quality to estimate the changes in nitrogen dioxide pollution over the major epicenters of the outbreak: China, South Korea, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Iran, and the US.

They found that nitrogen dioxide pollution decreased by an average of 40 percent over Chinese cities and by 20 to 38 percent over Western Europe and the US during the 2020 lockdown, as compared to the same time in 2019. However, the study found nitrogen dioxide pollution did not decrease over Iran, one of the earliest and hardest-hit countries.

The researchers suspect this is because complete lockdowns weren't in place until late March and before that, stay-at-home orders were largely ignored. The second study looked at air quality changes in northern China where the virus was first reported and where lockdowns have been most strict.

Brasseur analyzed levels of nitrogen dioxide and several other types of air pollution measured by 800 ground-level air quality monitoring stations in northern China. The researchers found particulate matter pollution decreased by an average of 35 percent and nitrogen dioxide decreased by an average of 60 percent after the lockdowns began on January 23.

However, they found the average surface ozone concentration increased by a factor of 1.5-2 over the same time period.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 136 test positive, Pune district cases reach 3,105

The COVID-19 count in Pune districtin Maharashtra crossed the 3000-mark and reached 3,105 after136 people were detected with novel coronavirus since lateMonday night, health officials said hereAs on Tuesday, the number of cases in Pune muni...

COVID-19: Refugees from Nigeria seek protection in Niger despite border closures

Ongoing violence in parts of north-western Nigeria forced an estimated 23,000 people to seek safety and security in Niger last month April. This takes the total number of refugees fleeing that part of Nigeria to take sanctuary in neighbouri...

Nurses pay respects to Florence Nightingale in Chennai

The nurses at the Government Medical College, Omandurar here paid their respects to Florence Nightingale on the occasion of International Nurses Day, today.Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar also visited the hospital and expressed hi...

Back in recession, Greece puts faith in digital overhaul

Greece plans to rapidly expand government digital services in 2020 to try and slim down its notoriously slow-moving bureaucracy and help the country exit its pandemic recession more quickly. More than 500 services are available through a ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020