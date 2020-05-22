Prakash Javadekar launches five initiatives towards conservation of biodiversity

In a virtual celebration of the International Day for Biological Diversity 2020, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Prakash Javadekar today launched five key initiatives towards conservation of biodiversity.

The year 2020 which is also the "SUPER YEAR FOR BIODIVERSITY", as the Strategic Plan for Biodiversity with 20 global Aichi targets adopted in 2010 ends in 2020 and all the countries together are in the process of preparation of Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework. The Union Minister said that India, a mega biodiverse country, welcomes those countries who are interested in improving their biodiversity scenarios, and we are ready to share our experiences and best practices with them. The Environment minister laid emphasis on the need to limit our consumption and promote a sustainable lifestyle.

Stressing on this year's theme Shri Javadekar stressed that "OUR SOLUTIONS ARE IN NATURE" and therefore, protecting our nature is very important especially in the present context of COVID 19 as it shields us from various catastrophe including zoonotic diseases.

On the occasion, the Union Environment Minister launched the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) 'Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship Programme which proposes to engage 20 students with postgraduate degrees for a period of one year through an open, transparent, online competitive process. The programme wishes to engage dynamic and creative students, who are willing to learn about natural resource management and biodiversity conservation and to support the projects of NBA in various State and Union Territories and to technically assist the State Biodiversity Boards/UTs Biodiversity Council in the discharge of their mandates. an open, transparent, online competitive process.

The virtual event also saw the Launch of UNEP Campaign on Illegal Trafficking of Endangered Species: 'Not all Animals Migrate by Choice'. Illegal trade in wildlife carries the risk of spreading dangerous pandemics. The campaign Not all Animals Migrate by Choice, launched by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, with UNEP, seeks to address these environmental challenges, to raise awareness, and to advocate solutions.

A Webinar Series on 'Biodiversity Conservation and Biological Diversity Act, 2002' was also launched along with the WWF Model Conference of Parties (MCoP), an initiative which involves the younger generation so they can usher in a new beginning and engage in conversations around the impact of humanity's footprint on biodiversity and also the importance of sustenance of biodiversity for our own survival. An awareness campaign supported by WWF to highlight the crucial role played by nature through its free ecological services provided for humankind was also launched during the course of the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)