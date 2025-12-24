Tragic End: Blackbucks Found Dead in Conservation Zone
Three blackbucks, including two females and one male, were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in Kadur taluk. The carcasses were discovered on a private farm near a conservation reserve. The Forest Department is investigating the case, suspecting poachers, after finding evidence of gunfire and vehicle tracks.
- Country:
- India
Three blackbucks were discovered dead with apparent gunshot wounds in Kadur taluk, sources from the authorities reported. The tragic find was made on a private farmland near the renowned Basur Amrit Mahal Kaval conservation reserve, raising concerns about poaching activities in the area.
Officials detailed that the carcasses—a male and two females—all appeared to be under two years of age. Following a tip-off from local residents, Forest Department personnel promptly arrived at the scene, conducting a thorough inspection. Evidence of gunfire and vehicular activity was noted, heightening suspicions of illegal hunting.
With a case officially registered, authorities are now delving deeper into the investigation to apprehend the suspects. Post-mortem examinations have been carried out, with samples collected for further analysis. Among locals and environmentalists, there is a growing belief that poachers may have played a role in this grievous event.
