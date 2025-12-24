Vulture Tags Take Flight: Advancing Conservation in Melghat
The Bombay Natural History Society and the Maharashtra Forest Department have successfully tagged 15 long-billed vultures at Melghat Tiger Reserve. This initiative aims to understand vulture migration and conservation dynamics. The tagging involved GSM and satellite PTT tags, enhancing tracking capabilities for these crucial scavengers of the ecosystem.
The Bombay Natural History Society and the Maharashtra Forest Department have embarked on a pioneering project, tagging 15 long-billed vultures in Melghat Tiger Reserve, Amravati. The initiative, part of a broader Vulture Reintroduction Programme, seeks to unravel the mysteries of vulture movement, migration patterns, and other vital ecological aspects.
Lead scientist Dr Sachin Ranade, alongside team members Bhaskar Das and Athira, equipped 11 vultures with GSM tags and four with satellite PTT tags. These devices, installed using a non-invasive backpack-style harness, are designed to monitor the species' travel, survival, and population. Chief Wildlife Warden Sreenivas Reddy oversees the comprehensive project.
Vultures from the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre in Pinjore were acclimatized in Melghat for eight months before release. Awareness programs and local stakeholder engagement were crucial for ensuring ecological safety. Field Director Adarsh Reddy emphasizes this as a significant stride towards conserving an essential component of Melghat's ecological puzzle.
