This Memorandum of Understanding shall enter into force on the date of signature and shall continue to remain in force for a period of ten years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 18:08 IST
Cabinet approves cooperation of India-Bhutan in areas of environment
The Memorandum of Understanding shall facilitate the exchange of experiences, best practices and technical know-how through both public and private sectors and shall contribute to sustainable development. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has given its approval for signing the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of India and the Royal Government of Bhutan on Cooperation in the areas of Environment.

Details:

The Memorandum of Understanding will enable establishment and promotion of closer and long-term cooperation between the two countries in the field of environment protection and management of natural resources on the basis of equity, reciprocity and mutual benefits, taking into account the applicable laws and legal provisions in each country.

Keeping in view the bilateral interest of both sides and mutually agreed on priorities, a Memorandum of Understanding covering the following areas of the environment has been considered:

• Air;

• Waste;

• Chemical Management;

• Climate Change;

• Any other areas jointly decided upon.

This Memorandum of Understanding shall enter into force on the date of signature and shall continue to remain in force for a period of ten years. The Participants intend to encourage organizations, private companies, government institutions at all levels and research institutions on both sides to establish cooperation activities aimed at fulfilling the objectives of the Memorandum of Understanding. The Participants also intend to hold Joint Working Group / bilateral meetings to review and analyze the progress of activities and shall keep their respective Ministries/Agencies, duly informed of progress and achievements.

Major Impact including Employment Generation Potential:

The Memorandum of Understanding shall facilitate the exchange of experiences, best practices and technical know-how through both public and private sectors and shall contribute to sustainable development. The Memorandum of Understanding provides the possibility for joint projects in areas of mutual interest. However, no significant employment generation is envisaged.

Expenditure:

The financial implications of the proposed Memorandum of Understanding are limited to the holding of the bilateral meetings / Joint Working Group meetings which shall meet alternatively in India and Bhutan. The sending side shall bear the travel cost of their delegation while the receiving side is to meet the cost of organizing the meetings and other logistic arrangements. These are the limited financial implications of the proposed Memorandum of Understanding.

(With Inputs from PIB)

