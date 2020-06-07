Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19? After data debacle, we still don't know

Scientists are resuming COVID-19 trials of the now world-famous drug hydroxychloroquine, as confusion continues to reign about the anti-malarial hailed by U.S. President Donald Trump as a potential "game-changer" in fighting the pandemic. The renewed research push follows widespread criticism of the quality of data in a study that on Thursday was retracted. The article, originally published in the influential medical journal The Lancet, had found high risks associated with the treatment.