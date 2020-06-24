Left Menu
Development News Edition

70 years after Korean war, animosity and fear still linger

North Korea over the past week has threatened to abandon a military agreement aimed at reducing tensions, and censured the South over lack of progress in bilateral cooperation and for failing to stop activists from floating anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border. The North's recent steps follow months of frustration over Seoul's unwillingness to defy U.S.-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons program and resume inter-Korean economic projects.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 24-06-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 10:56 IST
70 years after Korean war, animosity and fear still linger
President Moon Jae-in (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

On both sides of the world's most heavily armed border Thursday, solemn ceremonies will mark the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of a war that killed and injured millions, left large parts of the Korean Peninsula in the rubble, and technically still continues. This anniversary may be especially bitter for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who'd hoped that an unprecedented swirl of engagement and diplomacy between the rivals over the last two years could fundamentally change their relationship.

Amid renewed threats of violence from Pyongyang, Moon's ambitious engagement plans are fading fast. North Korea has shown mixed signals in recent days. In a fit of symbolic rage, it blew up an empty liaison office with the South last week.

But this week it appeared to shift speed by suspending purported plans to take unspecified retaliatory action against South Korea. Whatever the North's intentions, the promising flurry of diplomacy that saw North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet multiple times with U.S., Chinese and South Korean leaders in a high-stakes play to settle a disarmament-for-aid deal has been replaced by a revival of ideological warfare.

Seoul is now desperate to prevent relations from spiraling into crisis but also seems short on ideas on how to do so. North Korea over the past week has threatened to abandon a military agreement aimed at reducing tensions and censured the South over lack of progress in bilateral cooperation and for failing to stop activists from floating anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.

The North's recent steps follow months of frustration over Seoul's unwillingness to defy U.S.-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons program and resume inter-Korean economic projects. Moon has proposed joint anti-virus efforts against COVID-19 and offered to send humanitarian aid, but that's unlikely to satisfy Kim as he struggles to keep afloat an economy crippled by sanctions and a pandemic that has hampered exchanges with China, the North's main ally and economic lifeline.

The North may want a South Korean commitment to resume operations at a shuttered jointly-run factory park in the North Korean border city of Kaesong, which was where the liaison office was located, or to restart South Korean tours to the North's Diamond Mountain resort. But Seoul can't take such steps without rattling the international sanctions regime against the North and hurting the South Korean alliance with Washington, which has stuck to a hard line.

"South Korea doesn't have many options," said Nam Sung-wook, a professor at the South's Korea University who formerly headed a think tank affiliated with Seoul's main spy agency. "We are the same Korean people but also (war) enemies. Achieving reconciliation and cooperation between the Koreas is not as easy as you might think." Moon, the son of North Korean war refugees who preaches that the South should lead international efforts to deal with the North, had been credited with coordinating a diplomatic push to settle the nuclear standoff.

His envoys shuttled between Pyongyang and Washington to help set up the first meeting between Kim and President Donald Trump in Singapore in June 2018. But he has faced criticism of over-optimistically misreading Pyongyang's signals. Seoul ran into credibility problems once it became clear, during negotiations, that Kim had no intention of easily dealing away the nukes he likely sees as his strongest guarantee of survival.

While Moon insisted that progress in inter-Korean relations could help create nuclear breakthroughs between Pyongyang and Washington, the North doesn't seem to see much value in Seoul if the South fails to squeeze concessions from Washington on Pyongyang's behalf. It remains to be seen whether Kim's decision this week to reverse his purported decision on an unspecified military action affects the North's plan to resume propaganda warfare.

If Kim does opt for military action, it may be a resumption of military exercises or an order to have vessels deliberately cross the disputed western maritime border between the Koreas, which has seen bloody skirmishes in the past. However, any action is likely to be measured in a way to avoid a full-scale retaliation by the U.S. and South Korean militaries.

Condemning Seoul over North Korean refugees in the South floating anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border, the North said Monday it printed 12 million of its own propaganda leaflets to be dropped over the South in what would be its largest-ever anti-Seoul leafleting campaign. The North has a history of escalating provocations before pulling away from the brink and offering diplomacy aimed at extracting concessions from the South.

A provocative run of nuclear and missile tests in 2017 saw Kim and Trump exchange crude insults and threats of nuclear annihilation. Tensions eased after Kim used the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea to initiate diplomacy with Moon and Trump.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

70 years after Korean war, animosity and fear still linger

On both sides of the worlds most heavily armed border Thursday, solemn ceremonies will mark the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of a war that killed and injured millions, left large parts of the Korean Peninsula in the rubble, and technica...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Latin Americas death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 100,000 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, with few signs of the outbreak easing in a region marked by crowded cities and high poverty levels. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Mo...

Nothing should threaten safety, dignity of bank employees: FM on banker assault

A day after an assault on a female staff within bank premises in Surat, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said nothing should threaten the safety and dignity of bank employees and that she will closely follow the matter. Taki...

New York City allows swimming at beaches ahead of Independence Day weekend

Beaches in New York City will be open to the public for swimming ahead of Independence Day, after partially being reopened for Memorial Day weekend celebrations last month, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted late on Tuesday. The mayor confirmed m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020