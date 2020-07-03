Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines warns China of 'severest response' over drills

The Philippines backed Vietnam and protested two new territorial districts announced by China in large swaths of the sea, adding that China's assertive actions were taking place while the region was preoccupied with the coronavirus pandemic. Locsin said those territorial districts in the disputed waters were “null and void” for being devoid of basis in international law.

PTI | Manila | Updated: 03-07-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 17:28 IST
Philippines warns China of 'severest response' over drills
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Philippine foreign secretary warned China on Friday of "the severest response" if ongoing Chinese military exercises in the disputed South China Sea spill over to Philippine territory. Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr said China's People's Liberation Army has been staging exercises off the Paracel Islands since July 1 and Chinese maritime officials have prohibited all vessels from navigating within the area of the maneuvers.

After checking the coordinates of the no-entry zone, where the Chinese military maneuvers are being staged, Locsin said the waters of the Paracels, which are also claimed by Vietnam, "do not impinge on the Philippine territory" although he raised some concern. "Should the exercises spill over to Philippine territory, then China is forewarned that it will be met with the severest response, diplomatic and whatever else is appropriate," Locsin said in a statement without elaborating.

The Philippine warning to China over their territorial conflicts is the strongest so far this year and comes despite an improvement in relations since President Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016. Vietnam protested in April after a Chinese coast guard ship rammed and sank a boat with eight fishermen off the Paracel Islands. The Philippines backed Vietnam and protested two new territorial districts announced by China in large swaths of the sea, adding that China's assertive actions were taking place while the region was preoccupied with the coronavirus pandemic.

Locsin said those territorial districts in the disputed waters were "null and void" for being devoid of basis in international law. "This is the problem with playing fast and loose with historical narratives and historical names," Locsin said. "They open themselves to error; unless the real purpose is to excuse unchallenged mistakes that may over time harden into rights." China, like any other power, can invoke freedom of navigation while carrying out military exercises, Locsin said, but added that such passages should be done in a straight and uninterrupted voyage.

"We continue to look to China, as our nearest and biggest trading partner," Locsin said, adding that its participation is essential to the success of any post-coronavirus economic recovery. But he called on "the erring parties to refrain from escalating tension and abide by the responsibilities under international law" and exercise self-restraint in taking actions that could escalate disputes, especially during the pandemic.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Govt would rather consider other options in 'toolbox' in fighting COVID-19

With the government trying to strike a delicate balance between the loss of lives and saving jobs, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is not considering returning to a hard lockdown.The President clarified governments stance duri...

Andy Edwards appointed as new Head of Athletic Performance for Springboks

Andy Edwards, the experienced Saracens Strength and Conditioning coach, has been appointed as the new Head of Athletic Performance for the Springboks.SA Rugby SArugby.co.za confirmed on Friday that Edwards will take up his new role with the...

EIB and City of Turin partner to implement projects combating climate change

Wide-ranging cooperation over the next three years between the European Investment Bank EIB and the City of Turin for the implementation of projects combating climate change. That is the aim of the framework agreement signed today between t...

AfDB concludes R2 billion investment in SDG bonds issued by Nedbank SA

The African Development Bank Group has concluded the investment of R2 billion around 116 million in Sustainable Development Goals-linked bonds SDG bonds issued by Nedbank South Africa.This investment, which is listed on the green bonds segm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020