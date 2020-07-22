Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump orders voting districts to exclude people in U.S. illegally

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Tuesday that would prevent migrants who are in the United States illegally from being counted when U.S. congressional voting districts are next redrawn, triggering swift rebukes from Democrats and at least one promise of litigation.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 00:41 IST
Trump orders voting districts to exclude people in U.S. illegally
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Tuesday that would prevent migrants who are in the United States illegally from being counted when U.S. congressional voting districts are next redrawn, triggering swift rebukes from Democrats and at least one promise of litigation. U.S. Census experts and lawyers say the action is legally dubious, and not easily executed in practice. In theory, it could benefit Trump's Republican Party by eliminating the largely non-white population of migrants in the United States illegally, creating voting districts that skew more Caucasian.

It could also cause populous states with large immigrant contingents to lose seats in the 435-member U.S. House of Representatives, including big left-leaning states like California - currently with 53 seats - and New York, with 27. The process of drawing voting maps for federal congressional districts is known as apportionment.

"Including these illegal aliens in the population of the state for the purpose of apportionment could result in the allocation of two or three more congressional seats than would otherwise be allocated," the memo said. Redistricting, in which voting districts are redrawn to reflect changes in the population, is next slated for 2021, after the results of the 2020 U.S. Census are in.

Each state will be given a share of the 435 congressional seats based on population. Historically, the distribution of seats has been based on total population, regardless of immigration status. Trump's memo would exclude those not in the U.S. legally. Tom Wolfe, senior counsel at the left-leaning Brennan Center, said the memo was "destructive (and) pointless."

'SEE HIM IN COURT' From a legal standpoint, the move is far from a slam-dunk.

Proponents of citizens-only voting districts argue each vote should carry the same weight. If one district has far fewer eligible voters than another, they say, each vote there has more influence on election outcomes. But, while the U.S. Supreme Court has left the door open for citizen-based voting maps for state legislatures, experts see it as a long shot at the federal congressional level.

That is because the U.S. Constitution explicitly says congressional districts must be based on "the whole number of persons" in each district, as counted in each decennial U.S. census. Dale Ho, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, vowed litigation, saying in a statement, "We'll see him in court, and win," referring to the president.

In the memo, Trump said the word "persons" "has never been understood to include ... every individual physically present within a state's boundaries." In fact it has, census experts say: Multiple federal laws have reinforced that apportionment must include everyone, and U.S. Supreme Court precedent has endorsed that view, said Joshua Geltzer, a constitutional law expert and professor at Georgetown Law. 'ANTI-GRAVITY'

Some see the order as mainly theater - especially because it is unclear how Trump would gather the data necessary to identify – and exclude – people here illegally. In 2019, the president signed an executive order calling on states to provide his administration with government records, such as driver's license databases, that could be used to determine the non-citizen population. Other surveys conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau provide estimates of the non-citizen population.

But those data are incomplete and unreliable, demographers have argued. "There is no count," said Justin Levitt, a professor at Loyola Law School, in Los Angeles, and former U.S. Department of Justice official under then-President Barack Obama, a Democrat. "It's as if (Trump) has ordered the National Basketball Association commissioner to implement rules for the use of anti-gravity boots," Levitt said. "(The commissioner) says anti-gravity boots shall be permitted or shall not be permitted -- but they don't exist."

Trump's memorandum could prove popular with the president's base as he tries to generate enthusiasm for his re-election in November, Levitt said. Trump has spent much of his presidency seeking to limit the number of migrants who illegally enter the United States.

His past efforts to use the U.S. census to identify and limit the political power of undocumented immigrants have faced roadblocks. In 2018, the administration said it would ask respondents to the 2020 census whether they were citizens, a move ultimately nixed by the Supreme Court.

Following the defeat, Trump issued an executive order in July 2019 aiming to determine citizenship status through a trove of administrative records. The order is still facing litigation from immigration advocates including the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Ohio House speaker, four others charged in $60 million bribery case

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, a Republican, and four other men with ties to state politics were arrested on Tuesday in a 60 million federal bribery case, in one of the largest corruption cases in the states history, a U.S. prosecuto...

Sport-Leagues continue to embrace protests; Trump ready to tune out

As professional sports in North America slowly return amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the debate over athletes kneeling during the national anthem as part of the fight against racial injustice is growing louder. The protest movement sparked by ...

Governors in U.S. South clash with local leaders on masks, stay-at-home orders

The governors of Texas, Florida and Georgia, where COVID-19 is raging, pushed back hard on Tuesday against local leaders who want to impose tighter restrictions to control the runaway spread of the coronavirus in their areas. In Texas, Gove...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rally on EU's massive recovery fund

World shares rallied to their highest since February and the euro hit its strongest in 18 months on Tuesday after European Union leaders agreed on a landmark stimulus package to revive regional economies ravaged by the coronavirus. The agre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020