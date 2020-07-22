Left Menu
Lonar lake turned pink due to 'Haloarchaea' microbes: Probe

But during the investigation of the lake water samples, we found the water turned pink due to the large presence of Haloarchaea population in the lake," Dhakephalkar said. "And since it (Haloarchaea) produces a pink pigment, it formed a pink colour mat on the water surface," he said.

Lonar lake turned pink due to 'Haloarchaea' microbes: Probe
The color of Lonar lake water in Maharashtra's Buldhana district turned pink due to a large presence of the salt-loving 'Haloarchaea' microbes, a probe carried out by a Pune-based institute has concluded. Haloarchaea or halophilic archaea is a bacteria culture that produces pink pigment and is found in water saturated with salt, Agharkar Research Institute Director Dr. Prashant Dhakephalkar told PTI.

The oval-shaped Lonar lake, formed after a meteorite hit the earth some 50,000 years ago, is a popular tourist hub. The color of the lake water recently turned pink, which has not only surprised locals, but also nature enthusiasts and scientists.

"Initially, we thought it was because of the red-pigmented Dunaliella algae due to which the water might have turned pink. But during the investigation of the lake water samples, we found the water turned pink due to the large presence of Haloarchaea population in the lake," Dhakephalkar said.

"And since it (Haloarchaea) produces a pink pigment, it formed a pink color mat on the water surface," he said. Dhakephalkar and other researchers Dr. Monali Rahalkar, Dr. Sumeet Dagar, and Dr. Karthik Balsubramaniam from the institute - have prepared a detailed report of their findings and sent it to to the forest department.

The forest department will submit it before the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, which is hearing a petition raising concerns over the change in color of the lake water. Dhakephalkar said they assume that the absence of rain, less human interference, and high temperature resulted in the evaporation of water which increased its salinity and pH.

The increased salinity and pH facilitated the growth of halophilic microbes, mainly Haloarchae, he said. The other scope of the investigation was to find out whether the color attributed to the water was permanent.

"So, we allowed the sample water to stand still for some time and we found out that the biomass settled at the bottom and the water became clear and transparent," he said. "So basically, it was the biomass of these microbes and because of that the surface of the water turned red or pink, and as soon as the biomass subsided, the color disappeared," he explained.

The scientist said the color of the lake is now returning to original as the rainy season has kicked in, allowing dilution of the water. Because of that, the salinity and pH/alkalinity levels have also come down and green algae have started growing in the water body.

Dhakephalkar said during the investigation, they also came across an interesting incidental finding related to flamingos that visit the lake. The plumage of the bird is pink or reddish in color because of the ingestion of carotenoids-rich food, he said.

"This bacteria, which produces a pink pigment, is ingested by these birds and they get carotenoid-rich food, because of that their plumage is pink in color. So before we noticed it, these flamingos might have noticed the red color at the lake and landed there," he said. He said this would be another interesting aspect to find out.

