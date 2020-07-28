Science News Roundup: School girls in India discover Earth-bound asteroid

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

School girls in India discover Earth-bound asteroid

Two teenage girls from India have discovered an Earth-bound asteroid by poring through images from a University of Hawaii telescope, an Indian space education institute said on Monday. The asteroid is presently near Mars and its orbit is expected to cross that of Earth in about one million years' time, said SPACE India, a private institute where the two 14-year-old girls received training.