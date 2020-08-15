Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drying Brandenburg lake is symbol of climate change, say scientists

Reeds, which clean the lake and act as a place for fish to spawn, have been exposed by low water and are often trampled by people heading to beaches, Kaiser said. Falling water levels pose a problem for locals like Mannfred Mannheim.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 13:06 IST
Drying Brandenburg lake is symbol of climate change, say scientists
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

After years of summer heatwaves and minimal rainfall, eastern Germany's lakelands are drying out, local scientists say, to the detriment of fish and plant life as well as fishermen. Seddiner lake, in the state of Brandenburg, south-west of Berlin, has sunk 60 cm annually on average over the past few years, with local geographer Knut Kaiser calling it the beginning of the end for the region's lakes.

"You could say that Seddiner is a symbol of a situation, or to put it more dramatically, it has become a portent for climate change here in Brandenburg," Kaiser, from the German Research Centre for Geosciences, told Reuters TV. Spanning 218 hectares, it is fed from groundwater, leaving it at the mercy of rainfall and human water usage.

At a high point in 2013, the lake was full enough to flow naturally into a smaller neighbouring lake. In 2020, piers along the water's edge stand high and dry. The state has the third most lakes in Germany relative to its size, but is the second most arid, according to the German Weather Agency.

After the drought years of 2018 and 2019, Kaiser said the lake will likely lose a massive amount of water in 2020 for the third year running. "This is a bad sign! You could put it more starkly: It is a horror story for the region's water landscape," he said.

While scientists agree that the main problems facing Brandenburg's lakes are linked to climate change, human influence also plays a role. Reeds, which clean the lake and act as a place for fish to spawn, have been exposed by low water and are often trampled by people heading to beaches, Kaiser said.

Falling water levels pose a problem for locals like Mannfred Mannheim. He used to catch enough fish for the family smokery business from the lake, but now has to source it elsewhere. "For the last three years I have been waiting and things are just getting worse," Mannheim said. "One day this lake won't be here anymore."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Fresh off big rally, A's to battle Giants again

As they have done on several occasions already this season, the Oakland Athletics will be looking for a successful encore one day after a remarkable performance when they visit the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night in the continuation ...

Vin Diesel's 'Bloodshot' returning to US theatres on August 20

Action star Vin Diesels Bloodshot will be hitting the screens once again as the theatres in the US prepare to reopen from next week. Prominent theatre chain AMC has announced that the film, which had to stop its theatrical run in March due ...

Will soon launch project to conserve Asiatic Lions: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that his government will soon launch a project to conserve Asiatic Lions and its landscape in a holistic manner. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Indias 74th Indep...

J-K on a new journey of normalcy and development, says LG in his Independence Day speech

A new era of normalcy and development has dawned in Jammu and Kashmir due to the changes effected in the last one year, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday and expressed the resolve to make peace, progress and social harmony th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020