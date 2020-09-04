Maha govt okays over Rs 16 crore relief for flood-hit Vidarbha

The Maharashtra government on Friday sanctioned Rs 16.48 crore for providing relief to the people affected by floods in some districts of Vidarbha region recently. More than 53,000 people had been evacuated between August 30 and September 1 from 175 villages in Nagpur, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts, where flooding occurred following torrential rains and release of water from dams, officials had said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray approved Rs 16,48,25,000 for extending immediate relief to the affected people, an official statement said on Friday. The amount will be disbursed for immediate ex-gratia, house repairs and for providing food, water, medicines in shelter camps, the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The amount will be utilised for ex-gratia to the kin of those who lost their lives and for those whose houses were damaged, it added..