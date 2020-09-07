Low intensity earthquake in Koyna region of Maha

An earthquake of 2.6 magnitude was recorded inthe Koyna dam region of Maharashtra's Satara district onMonday morning, an official said. No loss of life or property was reported, the official from the district administration said.

"The 2.6 magnitude quake occurred at 7.55 am and its epicentre was 14 km from the Koyna dam," he said. An earthquake of the same magnitude hit the Koyna dam region last Tuesday.