Development News Edition

UP CM meets Puri on developing facilities for Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra airports

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in connection with development works and infrastructure facilities for Ayodhya, Chitrakoot and Sonbhadra (Myorpur) airports.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-09-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 16:54 IST
Representative image

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in connection with development works and infrastructure facilities for Ayodhya, Chitrakoot and Sonbhadra (Myorpur) airports. "In the last three-and-a-half years, development works are being done in 17 airports in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, only two airports were operational here, but currently seven airports are functioning," Adityanath said while addressing the meeting via video conferencing.

"Once all 17 airports are operational, the civil aviation facility will increase. Better air connectivity will boost tourism, create employment opportunities on a large scale and the state will develop rapidly," he said. The chief minister said full support will be given by the state government for airport-related development works, adding that the state is working fast for the establishment of Ayodhya, Chitrakoot and Sonbhadra (Myorpur) airports.

"No issue will be pending regarding them. Necessary action is being taken by the district administration of the three districts, so that the airports can be established at the earliest and air services can be operated on select air routes by the Airports Authority of India," a statement quoted Adityanath as saying. The CM requested the Union minister to carry out airport development works in Bareilly, Hindon, Saharanpur, Meerut, Lucknow and Varanasi.

He said the remaining work of Kushinagar International Airport will proceed in a time bound manner. The Union minister, while thanking the chief Minister, said the state government was extending full cooperation in the development works of airports.

He said Ayodhya and Chitrakoot are important districts in terms of religious and spiritual tourism. Similarly, there are many possibilities of tourism in Sonbhadra district, he said.

"Ayodhya airport will be developed in a phased manner. The central and state governments are constantly working to develop the infrastructure facilities for Ayodhya, Chitrakoot and Sonbhadra (Myorpur) airports," Puri said, adding that the work will be completed according to the set target. He said the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Housing and Urban Affairs will extend full cooperation for the development of Uttar Pradesh.

