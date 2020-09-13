Left Menu
COVID-19: ISSER scientist in Mohali develops affordable ventilation system to purify air in closed spaces

A scientist at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) at Mohali, Punjab, has designed an affordable and portable ventilation system that helps in reducing the viral load of airborne Coronavirus and other microorganisms in closed spaces without proper ventilation.

ANI | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 13-09-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 10:29 IST
Dr Samrat Ghosh, Assistant Professor, IISER (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A scientist at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) at Mohali, Punjab, has designed an affordable and portable ventilation system that helps in reducing the viral load of airborne Coronavirus and other microorganisms in closed spaces without proper ventilation. "Health experts around the world are suggesting that if closed, indoor spaces have a good arrangement of ventilation, it helps in reducing the viral load of airborne Coronavirus and other microorganisms from the air. Keeping that in mind, I have designed an affordable, portable, mobile, twin ventilation system and named it IndoVent," said Dr Samrat Ghosh, Assistant Professor, IISER.

He said that his ventilation system has two units, and all the parts used in the machinery are made in India. "In houses, hospitals, labs, and other closed places, where there is no exhaust fan in the room or only one window, the IndoVent can be used there to purify the air. It does not require any costly filter, and can be more from one room to another," he added.

Dr Ghosh said that one unit of the system pulls air inside the room and another unit kept a few feet away throws it out of window or door. (ANI)

