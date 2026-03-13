Left Menu

Astrophysical Revelations: Unveiling the Secrets of Super-Bright Supernovas

Astrophysicists have decoded the mystery of superluminous supernovas through the study of a star a billion light-years away. Delays jeopardize SpaceX's lunar landings for NASA's Artemis program. Spanish scientists innovate a low-cost artificial cornea, while a New Mexico find overtakes T. rex. FCC critiques Amazon's satellite efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 02:32 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 02:32 IST
Astrophysical Revelations: Unveiling the Secrets of Super-Bright Supernovas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Astrophysicists have made strides in understanding the enigma of superluminous supernovas. These celestial phenomena, shining far brighter than typical supernovas, are being demystified by a star situated a billion light-years from Earth. Such discoveries may hold keys to cosmic illumination.

Nasa's ambitious Artemis lunar mission is encountering potential setbacks due to SpaceX's Starship project delays, which has extended development timelines by two years. Despite NASA's collaborative efforts with companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin, the moon landing schedule remains uncertain as geopolitical competition intensifies.

In the realm of medical innovation, Spanish researchers have crafted an artificial cornea using fish scales, aiming to bridge the gap in donor transplants for severe eye conditions. Elsewhere, paleontologists unearthed a shinbone in New Mexico, suggesting a possible ancestor to T. rex. Meanwhile, FCC Chair Brendan Carr advised Amazon to prioritize their satellite launches amidst criticism of SpaceX's projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026