Paulette strengthens to hurricane on approach to Bermuda

A strengthening Paulette gained hurricane status late Saturday as it approached Bermuda, threatening to bring storm surge, coastal flooding and high winds to the territory over coming days. The hurricane was moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph) but expected to make a turn toward the north on Monday, crossing near or over Bermuda on Monday morning.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 13-09-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 12:06 IST
A strengthening Paulette gained hurricane status late Saturday as it approached Bermuda, threatening to bring storm surge, coastal flooding and high winds to the territory over coming days. Paulette had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) as of 11 pm Saturday just 385 miles (615 kilometres) southeast of Bermuda, the US National Hurricane Centre in Miami said.

It was forecast to be a dangerous hurricane in the coming hours. Storm surge, coastal flooding and rainfall totals up to 6 inches (15 centimetres) were likely for the territory. The hurricane was moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph) but expected to make a turn toward the north on Monday, crossing near or over Bermuda on Monday morning.

