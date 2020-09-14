Left Menu
Development News Edition

Graphene used to inactivate two human coronaviruses in lab

The researchers from City University of Hong Kong (CityU) plan to conduct tests with SARS-CoV-2 virus, that causes COVID-19, in future. The team also developed graphene masks with an anti-bacterial efficiency of 80 per cent, which the researchers said can be enhanced to almost 100 per cent with exposure to sunlight for around 10 minutes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 11:46 IST
Graphene used to inactivate two human coronaviruses in lab

Laser-induced graphene has been shown to inactivate over 100 per cent of two species of human coronaviruses in 10 minutes under sunlight, during initial laboratory tests conducted in China, scientists say. The researchers from City University of Hong Kong (CityU) plan to conduct tests with SARS-CoV-2 virus, that causes COVID-19, in future.

The team also developed graphene masks with an anti-bacterial efficiency of 80 per cent, which the researchers said can be enhanced to almost 100 per cent with exposure to sunlight for around 10 minutes. The graphene masks are easily produced at low cost, and can help to resolve the problems of sourcing raw materials and disposing of non-biodegradable masks, according to the research published in the journal ACS Nano.

The researchers described the production of laser-induced graphene as a "green technique." All carbon-containing materials, such as cellulose or paper, can be converted into graphene using this technique, they said. The conversion can be carried out under ambient conditions without using chemicals other than the raw materials, nor causing pollution," they said.

"Laser-induced graphene masks are reusable. If biomaterials are used for producing graphene, it can help to resolve the problem of sourcing raw material for masks," said CityU Assistant professor, Ye Ruquan. The researchers noted that face masks have become an important tool in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. Commonly used surgical masks are not anti-bacterial.

This may lead to the risk of secondary transmission of bacterial infection when people touch the contaminated surfaces of the used masks or discard them improperly, they said. Graphene is known for its anti-bacterial properties, so as early as last September, before the outbreak of COVID-19, researchers led by Ruquan, started working on masks with laser-induced graphene.

The team tested their laser-induced graphene with E. coli, and it achieved high anti-bacterial efficiency of about 82 per cent. In comparison, the anti-bacterial efficiency of activated carbon fibre and melt-blown fabrics, both commonly-used materials in masks, were only 2 per cent and 9 per cent respectively, the researchers said.

Experiment results also showed that over 90 per cent of the E. coli deposited on them remained alive even after 8 hours, while most of the E. coli deposited on the graphene surface were dead after 8 hours, they said. The laser-induced graphene also showed a superior anti-bacterial capacity for aerosolised bacteria.

The team is currently working with laboratories in China to test the graphene material with two species of human coronaviruses. Initial tests showed that it inactivated over 90 per cent of the virus in five minutes and almost 100 per cent in 10 minutes under sunlight. Ye said that more research on the exact mechanism of graphene's bacteria-killing property is needed.

However, he believed it might be related to the damage of bacterial cell membranes by graphene's sharp edge, and the bacteria may be killed by dehydration induced by the water-repelling property of graphene..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

FDI inflow from China declines to USD 163.77 million in FY20: Thakur

There has been decline in foreign direct inflow from China in the last three years with FDI coming down to USD 163.77 million in 2019-20, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur informed Lok Sabha on Monday. Giving details of the ...

Asia offers more flu shots to head off COVID-19 complications

Some Asian countries are rolling out early and more aggressive influenza vaccination programs this year, seeking to reduce the potential of people contracting the flu and COVID-19 simultaneously, crippling healthcare systems. With a second ...

Crowded Marseille soccer celebrations condemned by French minister

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin criticized on Monday Olympique Marseilles OM fans for celebrating en masse on the streets of the city after Marseille beat Paris Saint Germain PSG, given the risks from the COVID-19 virus in France. ...

Parallel development of Hindi, other Indian languages under new education policy: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Indias linguistic diversity is its strength as well as a symbol of unity and the new education policy provides for parallel development of Hindi and other Indian languages. In a series of tweets ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020