Hot, humid Friday in Delhi

Delhi experienced a hot and humid Friday with the maximum temperature being recorded at 37.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal. The Palam observatory recorded a high of 37.2 degrees Celsius, and a low of 26.4 degrees Celsius while Lodhi Road recorded a maximum of 37.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25.2 degrees Celsius. The Ridge had a high of 36.5 degrees Celsius and a low of 25.5 degrees Celsius while Ayanagar recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24.2 degrees Celsius. No rainfall was recorded in the national capital in the last 24 hours.

Humidity levels remained between 87 per cent and 40 per cent. The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies for Saturday with the possibility of strong surface winds during daytime. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 36 and 26 degrees Celsius.