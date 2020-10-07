Left Menu
Development News Edition

French rangers to try capturing wolves escaped during flooding

"These wolves have no fear of man, so unlike truly wild wolves, they will not run far away from people.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-10-2020 01:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 01:13 IST
French rangers to try capturing wolves escaped during flooding
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

French authorities have localised a group of seven wolves that escaped a Mediterranean wildlife park during flooding over the weekend and will attempt to capture them on Wednesday.

The wolves - that were born in captivity and do not know how to hunt - escaped from the Alpha animal park in the Mercantour national reserve, 80 km (50 miles) north of the city of Nice, during massive flooding which destroyed their enclosure this weekend. Eric Hansen, director of the state-run French Office for Biodiversity (OFB) for the region, told Reuters on Tuesday he could not provide the exact location in order to avoid attracting unwanted attention.

He said OFB rangers would try to sedate the animals with dart guns and return them to the reserve. He added there is no danger for the population as the wolves are used to seeing people, but he warned against any attempt to approach them. "These wolves have no fear of man, so unlike truly wild wolves, they will not run far away from people. They have never showed aggression towards people, but the danger is that people might try to catch them. They still are wild animals," he said.

At least four people have died and up to 18 more are missing in the worst flooding in the area for more than a century. Four days after massive downpours, many towns are still unreachable as roads and bridges have been washed away. Hansen said a visit to the area by President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday might make it more difficult to get helicopters, so a capture operation might have to wait till Thursday.

Hansen said several witnesses had reported spotting the Canadian wolves, which are unlikely to move far away. He said that during earlier escapes from other nature parks, wolves had simply come back as they were unable to find food in the wild. "They are used to being fed," he said.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

Entertainment News Roundup: Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19; Led Zeppelin emerges victor in 'Stairway to Heaven' plagiarism case and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. survival camps to activate due to fear of election violence

A chain of U.S. survival communities plan to activate and open to members for the first time over fears of violence following the presidential election on Nov. 3.Fortitude Ranch camps in West Virginia and Colorado will open on election day ...

Eddie Van Halen, guitar god in rock band named after him, dies at 65

Eddie Van Halen, one of rock musics greatest guitar players and a founding member of the hard-rocking, top-selling band named after him and his drummer brother, died of cancer on Tuesday. He was 65. Van Halens death was announced on Twitter...

Infected Trump working from residence; West Wing spaces considered

U.S. President Donald Trump is working from makeshift office space in the White House residence rather than the Oval Office, with only a few senior staff gaining face-to-face access while he receives treatment for COVID-19, officials said o...

White House butlers who serve First Family face infection risk from Trumps

U.S. President Donald Trumps return to the White House Monday evening put people who work in the building at an increased risk of catching COVID-19, the disease that had killed over 210,000 Americans, doctors and health officials say. The m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020