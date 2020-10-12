Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khandu thanks Centre for developing infra in border states

Despite harsh conditions and unpredictable climate, engineers and workers of the BRO toil day and night to build roads and bridges and maintain the existing ones, he said. Khandu virtually attended the dedication of 44 bridges in several parts of the country, including eight in Arunachal Pradesh, by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 12-10-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 15:40 IST
Khandu thanks Centre for developing infra in border states
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday expressed gratitude to the Centre for developing modern infrastructure in border states. Despite harsh conditions and unpredictable climate, engineers and workers of the BRO toil day and night to build roads and bridges and maintain the existing ones, he said.

Khandu virtually attended the dedication of 44 bridges in several parts of the country, including eight in Arunachal Pradesh, by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Singh also virtually laid the foundation stone for the Nechiphu Tunnel on the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) Road in West Kameng district.

Bridges were inaugurated at Yasong and Sarti in Anjaw district, Karteso Kong and Kangdang Sila in Shi-Yomi, Tanchen Panga in West Siang, Ungu in Upper Subansiri, Siang in Siang and Sigit in Upper Siang district, a communiqu said. "These eight bridges have augmented road connectivity in remote border districts and will immensely benefit the locals and the security personnel posted in far-off border outposts," Khandu said.

He hailed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for starting work on the 450 m D-shaped two-lane Nechiphu Tunnel which will bypass a portion of the BTC Road that remains foggy throughout the year, causing accidents. Congratulating the BRO for completing the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, Khandu expressed hope that the agency will complete the construction of the Nechiphu Tunnel on time.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Big-brand BTS promotions disappear as band sparks uproar in China

South Korean boyband BTS is facing a barrage of criticism in China after its leader made remarks about the Korean War and several big-name brands, including Samsung, have apparently distanced themselves from the K-pop group amid the uproar....

Bag Santa and the elves? A holiday hiring slump takes shape

When the pandemic blew a hole in the U.S. labor market last spring, the hope was for a quick return to normal.Its clear that hasnt happened, and with the critical holiday shopping season approaching workers face a new drag on their prospect...

Russia expels two Bulgarian diplomats - ministry

Russia declared two Bulgarian diplomats personae non grata on Monday, the Russian foreign ministry said, describing the move as a response to Bulgarias expulsion last month of two Russian diplomats suspected of spying.The ministry said in s...

SC seeks Centre's reply on pleas challenging constitutionality of farm laws

The Supreme Court Monday sought the Centres response on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the newly enacted three contentious farm laws. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, in a hearing conducted via vid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020