Khandu thanks Centre for developing infra in border states

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday expressed gratitude to the Centre for developing modern infrastructure in border states. Despite harsh conditions and unpredictable climate, engineers and workers of the BRO toil day and night to build roads and bridges and maintain the existing ones, he said.

Khandu virtually attended the dedication of 44 bridges in several parts of the country, including eight in Arunachal Pradesh, by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Singh also virtually laid the foundation stone for the Nechiphu Tunnel on the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) Road in West Kameng district.

Bridges were inaugurated at Yasong and Sarti in Anjaw district, Karteso Kong and Kangdang Sila in Shi-Yomi, Tanchen Panga in West Siang, Ungu in Upper Subansiri, Siang in Siang and Sigit in Upper Siang district, a communiqu said. "These eight bridges have augmented road connectivity in remote border districts and will immensely benefit the locals and the security personnel posted in far-off border outposts," Khandu said.

He hailed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for starting work on the 450 m D-shaped two-lane Nechiphu Tunnel which will bypass a portion of the BTC Road that remains foggy throughout the year, causing accidents. Congratulating the BRO for completing the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, Khandu expressed hope that the agency will complete the construction of the Nechiphu Tunnel on time.