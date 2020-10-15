Left Menu
Maha DyCM orders probe into death of 6 people in wall collapse

On Wednesday, heavy rains lashed several parts of the state, including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Solapur and Kolhapur, causing water-logging and flood-like situation in some areas. During a meeting at 'Mantralaya' (secretariat) to review the flood situation in parts of the state, Pawar ordered a probe into the Pandharpur incident and instructed that an offence of culpable homicide be filed against those responsible for it.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 14:55 IST
Maha DyCM orders probe into death of 6 people in wall collapse

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday ordered a probe into the death of six people following wall collapse in Pandharpur town and instructed that an offence of culpable homicide be filed against those found responsible for the incident. Pawar also asked authorities to initiate spot inspection of damage to crops and homes due to heavy rainfall in parts of Konkan, western and central Maharashtra, south Marathwada and Vidarbha, according to an official statement.

Six people were killed on Wednesday when a wall on the banks of the Chandrabhaga river in the Pandharpur temple town of Solapur district collapsed due to heavy rains. On Wednesday, heavy rains lashed several parts of the state, including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Solapur and Kolhapur, causing water-logging and flood-like situation in some areas.

During a meeting at 'Mantralaya' (secretariat) to review the flood situation in parts of the state, Pawar ordered a probe into the Pandharpur incident and instructed that an offence of culpable homicide be filed against those responsible for it. Pawar, who is the guardian minister of Pune, reviewed the situation after heavy rain in the district and ordered the local administration to start relief work immediately.

The DyCM, who is also the state's finance minister, urged people to take necessary precautions and asked the police and administration to remain alert in view of the forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). He also instructed collectors of districts hit by heavy rainfall to undertake relief measures immediately.

