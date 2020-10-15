Left Menu
Low pressure over Maha to move over Arabian sea, intensify in next 48 hours: IMD

Low pressure over south-central Maharashtra and south Konkan is likely to move over the Arabian Sea and intensify into a depression in the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 18:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Low pressure over south-central Maharashtra and south Konkan is likely to move over the Arabian Sea and intensify into a depression in the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. Under the influence of this cyclonic circulation, heavy rains are expected over the ghat areas of Maharashtra, Konkan and south Gujarat during the next two days, the IMD said. Western Maharashtra and coastal districts have been receiving heavy rains since Wednesday resulting in damage to property and lives. "Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places would occur over Konkan and Goa and adjoining ghat areas of Maharashtra. Extremely heavy falls (more than 20 cm per day) are also likely over south Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Maharashtra," the IMD said on the expected rainfall on Thursday.

For Friday, the IMD said light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places would occur over Konkan and Goa and heavy falls at isolated places over coastal districts of south Gujarat. "Well marked low pressure area persists over south Madhya Maharashtra and adjoining south Konkan.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and emerge into east-central Arabian Sea off Maharashtra coast and concentrate into a depression over east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea off Maharashtra – south Gujarat coasts during next 48 hours," the IMD said. A deep depression that had developed over the Bay of Bengal battered Andhra Pradesh and Telangana earlier this week. Its intensity reduced to depression and low pressure area before moving over Maharashtra. A low pressure area is the first stage of any cyclone. However, it is not necessary that every low pressure intensifies into a cyclone. The IMD said strong wind speed reaching 20-30 kilometres per hour, gusting to 40 kmph, is very likely to prevail around the system's centre over central Maharashtra during next 12 hours and gradually decrease thereafter. Strong winds with speed reaching 25-35 kmph, gusting to 45 kmph, are likely to prevail over east central and northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Maharashtra, Goa and south Gujarat coasts during next 12 hours.

It would increase, becoming squally with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph east central and northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Maharashtra, Goa and south Gujarat coasts from the evening of October 15, the IMD said. It would further increase becoming 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph over east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts from evening of October 16 and winds with speed 55–65 kmph, gusting to 75 kmph, over the same area from evening of October 17. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as conditions will be "rough to very rough" over east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Maharashtra & Gujarat coasts from Wednesday evening till October 18, the IMD said.

