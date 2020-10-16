Rani Laxmi Bai statue in Delhi to be shifted to park due to traffic issue

An equestrian statue of freedom fighter Rani Laxmi Bai, located on a street in Jhandewalan here, will be moved to a park to ease traffic movement in the area, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said on Friday. He said moving of the imposing statue will also facilitate extension of a flyover being built in that area.

"The statue was installed about 10 years ago. It will now be shifted to a park near DCM Chowk. We plan to name the park after Rani Jhansi, after the statue is moved," Prakash said. Jhandewalan and neighbouring Sadar Bazaar are part of a trading hub, and traffic is generally heavy in the area.