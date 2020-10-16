Rani Laxmi Bai statue in Delhi to be shifted to park due to traffic issue
An equestrian statue of freedom fighter Rani Laxmi Bai, located on a street in Jhandewalan here, will be moved to a park to ease traffic movement in the area, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said on Friday. We plan to name the park after Rani Jhansi, after the statue is moved," Prakash said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 17:25 IST
An equestrian statue of freedom fighter Rani Laxmi Bai, located on a street in Jhandewalan here, will be moved to a park to ease traffic movement in the area, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said on Friday. He said moving of the imposing statue will also facilitate extension of a flyover being built in that area.
"The statue was installed about 10 years ago. It will now be shifted to a park near DCM Chowk. We plan to name the park after Rani Jhansi, after the statue is moved," Prakash said. Jhandewalan and neighbouring Sadar Bazaar are part of a trading hub, and traffic is generally heavy in the area.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sadar Bazaar
- Prakash
- Jhandewalan
- Jai Prakash