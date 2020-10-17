Heavy rain, triggered by low-pressure area, likely to lash Odisha next week

A fresh low-pressure area, brewing over the Bay of Bengal, is likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha early next week, weather officials said on Friday. Following the forecast, the state government asked officials to plan and remain fully prepared to deal with the possibility of flooding, water-logging and landslides.

The Meteorological Centre here forecast that the low- pressure area is likely to form over central Bay of Bengal around October 19 and become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours. Under its influence, enhanced rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy downpour is likely to occur in some districts of Odisha, particularly in the southern region, between October 19 and 21, the MeT Centre said in a bulletin.

This will be the tenth low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal since the beginning of August and the third this month. Due to the likely formation of the low-pressure area, squally weather with wind speed reaching up to 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over the central Bay of Bengal, the MeT Centre said, advising fishermen not to venture into the deep sea on October 19 and 20.

Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena in an advisory to the district collectors said that the heavy rainfall could trigger flood in the river systems in the southern districts. "Possibility of landslides also cannot be ruled out," he said.

He asked the officials in the southern division to make advance planning and remain fully prepared to meet any eventuality arising out of flooding, water-logging, and possible landslides in the hilly areas. Other districts may also closely monitor the situation and take appropriate action, he said.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower may occur at many places over the districts of south Odisha, north coastal region, and at a few places over the districts of northern parts of the state from October 19. The MeT Centre said heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at some places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Puri on October 19 and 20.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to lash some parts of Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Kandhamal districts on October 20 and 21, it said..