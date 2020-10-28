UP CM holds review meeting on development projects in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held a review meeting to discuss development works being carried out in Gorakhpur, officials said. During the review meeting, he instructed officials to pace up the construction work of drainage channels, they said.

Adityanath instructed the chief engineer, power, to soon start work at substations. While reviewing construction work of a zoo, he instructed the officials concerned to complete the electricity work by November 30.

After the review meeting, the CM reached Mukteshwar Nath temple in Transport Nagar and took detailed information about the ongoing renovation work there..