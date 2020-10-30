Left Menu
Development News Edition

Climate pledges from Asia send 'extremely important' signal, says U.N. climate chief

Pledges by China, Japan and South Korea to slash carbon emissions to net zero are "extremely important" signs of leadership in reviving global efforts to tackle climate change, the United Nations climate chief said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 23:12 IST
Climate pledges from Asia send 'extremely important' signal, says U.N. climate chief
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

Pledges by China, Japan and South Korea to slash carbon emissions to net zero are "extremely important" signs of leadership in reviving global efforts to tackle climate change, the United Nations climate chief said on Friday. Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), welcomed this week's announcements by Japan and South Korea that they would target carbon neutrality by 2050, and China's pledge in September to hit the goal by 2060.

"These signals of very strong commitments by countries that are very important, and that have a real impact on the level of emissions globally, are extremely important," Espinosa told Reuters in a video interview. "And it's also very important to recognize that they are coming at a time when we need this kind of leadership," she said.

Diplomats had begun 2020 hoping this would prove to be a pivotal year in implementing a global accord to slow climate change brokered in Paris in 2015. But the COVID-19 pandemic threw those plans into disarray, forcing officials to postpone a major climate conference that had been due to take place in Glasgow in November by a year.

Climate diplomacy has been further overshadowed by last year's move by U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw the United States from the accord. That decision takes effect the day after U.S. presidential elections on Nov. 3 -- the earliest date the country could leave due to way the pact is designed. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has pledged to return the United States to the deal if he wins.

Espinosa said the Asian net-zero pledges had boosted hopes that more countries would take bolder climate action. "It's really a significant contribution towards bringing the international community in line to achieving the goals under the Paris Agreement," she said. "And that means the future for humanity in this planet."

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

Xiaomi overtakes Apple as world's third-biggest smartphone brand; Samsung on top

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate pledges from Asia send 'extremely important' signal, says U.N. climate chief

Pledges by China, Japan and South Korea to slash carbon emissions to net zero are extremely important signs of leadership in reviving global efforts to tackle climate change, the United Nations climate chief said on Friday. Patricia Espinos...

Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets

Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets in a crucial IPL match here on Friday. Sent in to bat, Chris Gayle smashed a 63-ball 99, while KL Rahul hit 46 off 41 as KXIP posted 185 for four against RR.However, Stokes 26-ball 50 a...

Strong earthquake kills 14 people in Turkey and Greek islands

Fourteen people were killed in Turkey and Greece after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday, bringing buildings crashing down and setting off tidal waves which slammed into coastal areas and islands. People ran onto streets i...

Russia makes preliminary submission of COVID-19 vaccine to Brazil regulators

The Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF, which is backing the development and roll-out of Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, said on Friday it had completed the pre-submission of preliminary documents to Brazils health regulator. The pre-s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020