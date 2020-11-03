Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five Maoist couriers held in Telangana

The Maoist leaders were sending innocent tribals to Telangana from Chhattisgarh to procure material including explosives for their needs, police said. Similarly, the Maoists were sending 'action and recce teams' into Telangana for observing the movements of police and trying to create violence by targeting police, police added.PTI VVK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-11-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 16:26 IST
Five Maoist couriers held in Telangana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Five people belonging to neighbouring Chhattisgarh, working as couriers for the banned CPI (Maoist), have been arrested in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana, police said on Tuesday. The five, who were found moving suspiciously in Cherla area of the district, were nabbed on Monday by police teams on patrolling duty, an official release said.

Interrogation revealed that they they were working for the CPI (Maoist) for the past four years, police said, adding, the five came to Bhadrachalam town to buy cloth for Maoist party uniform. The Maoist leaders were sending innocent tribals to Telangana from Chhattisgarh to procure material including explosives for their needs, police said.

Similarly, the Maoists were sending 'action and recce teams' into Telangana for observing the movements of police and trying to create violence by targeting police, police added.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit talks fail to agree on fisheries, two other issues

EU-UK trade negotiations have so far failed to reach agreement on their three most persistent sticking points - the level playing field, fisheries and settling disputes - the blocs executive and sources from both sides said on Tuesday. That...

Rise in GST collections, highest PMI in 13 yrs show economy is moving in right direction: BJP

Citing rise in GST collections, highest PMI and data of other economic parameters for October, the BJP on Tuesday said these figures show that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the countrys economy is moving in the right ...

Institutional investment in real estate drops 73pc at USD 1.18 bn in Jan-Sep

Institutional flow of funds in real estate fell 73 per cent in January-September at USD 1.18 billion around Rs 8,700 crore as investors remained cautious due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to property consultant JLL India. However, the...

Hlengiwe Mkhize launches Disability Rights Awareness Month

Economic justice and empowerment for people with disabilities are among the main focus issues to take centre stage during Disability Rights Awareness Month DRAM2020.Deputy Minister in the Presidency Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilitie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020