Five Maoist couriers held in Telangana

Five people belonging to neighbouring Chhattisgarh, working as couriers for the banned CPI (Maoist), have been arrested in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana, police said on Tuesday. The five, who were found moving suspiciously in Cherla area of the district, were nabbed on Monday by police teams on patrolling duty, an official release said.

Interrogation revealed that they they were working for the CPI (Maoist) for the past four years, police said, adding, the five came to Bhadrachalam town to buy cloth for Maoist party uniform. The Maoist leaders were sending innocent tribals to Telangana from Chhattisgarh to procure material including explosives for their needs, police said.

Similarly, the Maoists were sending 'action and recce teams' into Telangana for observing the movements of police and trying to create violence by targeting police, police added.