Left Menu
Development News Edition

Going ape: Week-old gorilla breaks hearts at Spanish zoo

Carried around by doting mom Buu with the rest of his clan looking proctectively on, the baby gorilla born last week in an Andalusian zoo has quickly inspired affection among his human visitors too. Jesus Recuero, a vet at the Bioparc Fuengirola, said the as yet unnamed male was born in the early hours of Nov. 7 and by morning he had been cleaned and was being nursed by 24-year-old Buu.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 14-11-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 23:53 IST
Going ape: Week-old gorilla breaks hearts at Spanish zoo
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Carried around by doting mom Buu with the rest of his clan looking proctectively on, the baby gorilla born last week in an Andalusian zoo has quickly inspired affection among his human visitors too.

Jesus Recuero, a vet at the Bioparc Fuengirola, said the as yet unnamed male was born in the early hours of Nov. 7 and by morning he had been cleaned and was being nursed by 24-year-old Buu. "The mother has done it all herself ... fortunately we have not had to intervene and do anything about the baby so far," he said.

"In the coming months we have a lot of monitoring to do to see how the baby develops, without touching him, because I think the mother won't let us." Zookeeper Irene Arellano, 33, added: "He is super healthy, and it's all fine with other members of the group. Wefa, the younger female who is nine, comes seeking the little one to look at him, waiting for him to grow up so they can play."

The park on the Mediterranean coast runs a conservation programme for his species, the critically endangered Western lowland gorilla. It proudly proclaims him as the first gorilla born in Andalusia - an event too good to miss for retired British couple Geoffrey and Judy Huton.

"The reason for our visit was to come and see the new baby gorilla. Beautiful!" said Geoffrey.

TRENDING

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

Israel must release former Gaza aid worker from prison: UN rights experts

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Bond denied for father, son charged in Ahmaud Arbery slaying

A Georgia judge denied bond Friday for the father and son charged with murder in the February slaying of Ahmaud ArberySuperior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley said hes concerned that Gregory McMichael and his adult son, Travis McMichael, took ...

Democrats keep winning the popular vote. That worries them.

Democrats won the popular vote in this years presidential election yet again, marking seven out of eight straight presidential elections that the party has reached that milestone. And, for some Democrats, thats worrisome.President-elect Joe...

Michigan state court rejects request to block Detroit election certification results

A Michigan state court rejected on Friday a request by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump to block the certification of votes and appoint an independent auditor in Detroit, which went heavily in favor of President-elect Joe Biden, Tr...

With final races called, Biden ends with 306 Electoral College votes, Trump 232 -Edison Research

Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the state of Georgia, while Trump won North Carolina, Edison Research projected on Friday as it called the final two states in the U.S. presidential race.Edison Research said Biden had w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020