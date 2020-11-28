Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Two held for death of elephant due to electrocution

The carcass of one of the two tuskers moving about in the area was found near Mohas village, 15 km from the district headquarters on Friday. The elephant had walked into an electric trap set by the poachers for killing wild boars, Jabalpur divisional forest officer Anhana Tirkey said.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 28-11-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 15:09 IST
MP: Two held for death of elephant due to electrocution

Two persons were arrested in connection with the death of a wild elephant due to electrocution near a village in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, a forest official said on Saturday. The carcass of one of the two tuskers moving about in the area was found near Mohas village, 15 km from the district headquarters on Friday.

The elephant had walked into an electric trap set by the poachers for killing wild boars, Jabalpur divisional forest officer Anhana Tirkey said. Efforts are on to trace the other wild pachyderm, the official said.

On interrogation, the accused said when they saw the elephant dead in the trap, they cut off the power connection from the overhead high-tension electricity supply lines, the official said. The accused, who are residents of a nearby village, were booked under the Wildlife Protection Act and further probe is underway, Tirkey said.

The deceased elephant had sustained a burn injury on its trunk and his vital organs were also severely impacted, said Dr Sandeep Agrawal, wildlife veterinary officer of Kanha National Park. The two tuskers had entered the district from Mandla towards the south and had been moving about in the area, though there were no reports of the them having harmed anybody or damaged property in Mangeli, Mohgas or Jamtara villages, the DFO had stated.

The pachyderms had entered the state from Balaghat, a district on the Chhattisgarh border, and had been spotted in Satpura Tiger Reserve in Hoshangabad and Mandla's Kanha Tiger Reserve (Mandla), as well as Seoni bordering Maharashtra, she said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli embassies on alert after Iran retaliation threats, Israel's N12 reports

Israel put its embassies around the world on high alert on Saturday after Iranian threats of retaliation following the killing of a nuclear scientist near Tehran, Israeli N12 news reported on Saturday. A spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Mi...

Iran’s supreme leader vows revenge over slain scientist

Irans supreme leader on Saturday called for the definitive punishment of those behind the killing of a scientist linked to Tehrans disbanded military nuclear program, a slaying the Islamic Republic has blamed on Israel. Israel, long suspect...

UK testing error wrongly tells 1,300 people they have coronavirus

Over 1,300 people in Britain were inaccurately informed they were infected with coronavirus after a laboratory error at the governments NHS Test and Trace system, the Department of Health and Social Care told Reuters on Saturday.NHS Test an...

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

Malaysia will hold a general election when the novel coronavirus pandemic is over, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Saturday, shortly after he averted a showdown by winning parliamentary support for his administrations budget.Parliam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020