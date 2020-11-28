Minimum temperatures hover above normal at most places in Haryana, Punjab

The minimum temperatures on Saturday hovered slightly above normal limits in Haryana and Punjab, the Meteorological Department here said. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.7 degrees Celsius, it said.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 9.5 degrees Celsius, up one notch against normal while Karnal recorded a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius. Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.

Ludhiana recorded a low of 10.1 degrees Celsius, up three notches while Patiala's minimum settled at 10 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, it said..