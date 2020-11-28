Minimum temperatures hover above normal at most places in Haryana, Punjab
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-11-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 21:15 IST
The minimum temperatures on Saturday hovered slightly above normal limits in Haryana and Punjab, the Meteorological Department here said. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.7 degrees Celsius, it said.
In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 9.5 degrees Celsius, up one notch against normal while Karnal recorded a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius. Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.
Ludhiana recorded a low of 10.1 degrees Celsius, up three notches while Patiala's minimum settled at 10 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, it said..
