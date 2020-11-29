Assam to construct 100 pre-engineered building police barracks

The Assam government on Sunday said it will construct 100 pre-engineered building (PEB) police barracks across the state. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone of a PEB police barrack at Jengraimukh in Majuli, along with virtually conducting the same exercise for 71 other barracks in different parts of the state.

Sonowal said the state government has taken up construction of 100 PEB police barracks in the first phase. "The work for the remaining 28 police barracks will be started after the completion of election process in BTR and Tiwa Autonomous Council areas. The scheme has been implemented under the MOITRI initiative of the state government and it will be executed by Housefed," he said.

Sonowal said the Assam government has been strengthening police infrastructure through the MOITRI scheme, and a lot of success has been achieved in facilitating and enabling a good working environment for the personnel. Highlighting the success of Assam Police in controlling insurgency, drug peddling and crimes against women, he said the image of the force has improved in the last few years and it has come closer to the public.

Later, the chief minister inaugurated the newly- constituted Upper Majuli Revenue Circle and rolled out four schemes for providing protection to the region from flood and erosion. The schemes in Majuli of the Water Resources Department will cost a total of Rs 9.10 crore.

In that programme, Sonowal distributed smartphones to the Gaon Burhas (Village Heads) under an initiative of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, while ceremonially distributing vehicle keys to the beneficiaries of Majuli under the Mukhyamantrir Gramya Paribahan Achoni of the Transport Department. He also inaugurated a women market at Nayabazar Pachali in Majuli, which was built by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department with allocations from the 14th Finance Commission.