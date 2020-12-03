Left Menu
Work on 10.10 km elevated highway project in city begins

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani on Thursday performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the 10.10 km long elevated highway on Avanashi Road in the city.

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 03-12-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 17:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani on Thursday performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the 10.10 km long elevated highway on Avanashi Road in the city. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had laid the foundation stone for the Rs 1,621.30 crore flyover project from Chennai on November 21.

The six-lane flyover will begin from Uppilipalayam in the city and land at Goldwins, connecting five arterial roads in the city. Speaking at the event, Velumani said that Chief Minister K Palaniswami was giving special attention to the development of the region.

The Rs 1,500 crore Smart City project is nearing completion and Rs 230 crore rejuvenation work of Noyyal river was also in progress, he said.

