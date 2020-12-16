Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha CM urges PM for PMAY-G houses to Fani-hit families

The move will not only provide relief to the affected families, but also ensure safe housing to rural families to withstand natural calamities in the cyclone prone areas, the chief minister mentioned in the letter.The state has identified 6.07 lakh eligible households who have been left-out from the permanent wait list of PMAYG in 16 non-Fani affected districts.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:23 IST
Odisha CM urges PM for PMAY-G houses to Fani-hit families

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sanction special houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) to the people affected by cyclone Fani last year. In a letter to the Prime Minister, the chief minister said that the state has identified, geo-tagged and Aadhaar seeded 7.87 lakh houses in 14 districts affected by the cyclone in May, 2019.

''The beneficiaries may be brought into the permanent wait list of PMAY(G) and considered for sanction of PMAY(G) special houses, Patnaik said in the letter issued on December 15. The move will not only provide relief to the affected families, but also ensure safe housing to rural families to withstand natural calamities in the cyclone prone areas, the chief minister mentioned in the letter.

''The state has identified 6.07 lakh eligible households who have been left-out from the permanent wait list of PMAY(G) in 16 non-Fani affected districts. ''The Union Rural Development Ministry may be advised to open a window of Aawaas+ mobile app to geo-tag these houses to accomplish the objective of 'Safe housing for all,'' the letter read.

Cyclonic storm Fani had caused extensive damage and impacted life and property of more than 1.6 crore people in 14 districts of Odisha. As many as 64 people had lost their lives due to the natural calamity..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blessed with smart brain, Rahane should lead India well against Australia: Tendulkar

Ajinkya Rahane is blessed with a smart brain and should be able lead India well against Australia in the three Tests with his controlled aggression, says iconic Sachin Tendulkar. Rahane will take over captaincy from Virat Kohli after the fi...

Central agri laws a step towards doubling farmers' income: CM Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said the new central agriculture laws are in the interest of farmers and a major step towards doubling their income. Addressing a farmers conference at the Rishikul ground in Har...

M&M shares close with 2 pc gain as Co to hike prices of passenger, commercial vehicles from January

Shares of Mahindra Mahindra MM closed the day with nearly 2 per cent gain after the firm said it will hike prices of its entire range of passenger and commercial vehicles from next month to partially offset the impact of rise in input cost...

Indian wealth-tech segment to be $60 bn opportunity by FY25: RedSeer report

Indian wealth-tech market is expected to grow three times to about USD 63 billion by FY25 from USD 20 billion in FY20, driven by increasing adoption of digital platforms and growing base of investors, a report by RedSeer Consulting said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020